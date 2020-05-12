58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. 58.com has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Get 58.com alerts:

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in 58.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,280,000 after buying an additional 2,189,722 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in 58.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in 58.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after purchasing an additional 769,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in 58.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WUBA. Bank of America cut their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CICC Research lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. China International Capital lowered 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.