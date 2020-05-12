$63.07 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $63.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.30 million and the lowest is $62.70 million. Everbridge posted sales of $48.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $262.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.38 million to $263.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $327.96 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $357.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.06 and a beta of 0.42. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at $207,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,535. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 15.9% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 364,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Everbridge by 69.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

