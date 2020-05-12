$66.81 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to post $66.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.99 million to $68.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $66.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $275.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.13 million to $277.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $270.90 million, with estimates ranging from $221.02 million to $294.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

ELF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $673.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,353.65 and a beta of 2.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,061. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

