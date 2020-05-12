6,600 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $274.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.