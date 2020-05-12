$676.13 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $676.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.80 million and the highest is $680.22 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $662.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $8,870,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

