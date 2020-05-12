68,418 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.98% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 174,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.