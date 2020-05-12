$759.66 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will announce $759.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the lowest is $721.78 million. GMS posted sales of $780.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 56,200 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,560.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 108,602 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in GMS by 15.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in GMS by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in GMS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

