$770.52 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $770.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.50 million and the lowest is $753.70 million. Catalent posted sales of $725.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $83,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 719,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Catalent by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 549,881 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Catalent by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 538,251 shares during the period.

Catalent stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $74.09.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

