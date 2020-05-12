$8.05 Million in Sales Expected for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post $8.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.88 million and the lowest is $7.15 million. Merus posted sales of $8.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $32.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $34.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.12 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $51.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 177.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.81. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,775.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,872 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

