$82.65 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post $82.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $80.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $71.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $340.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.70 million to $344.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $373.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $453.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,546,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

