$86.88 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $86.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.73 million to $94.60 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $341.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $345.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $408.49 million, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $417.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

