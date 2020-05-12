$869.17 Million in Sales Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report sales of $869.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $946.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.40 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $946.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMCH. TheStreet lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 16.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 619,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 89,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 73.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

