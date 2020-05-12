8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $119.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.89 million and the highest is $120.04 million. 8X8 posted sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $443.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $444.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $537.50 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $559.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

EGHT opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

