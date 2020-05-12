$9.08 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post sales of $9.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $10.17 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $6.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $34.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $37.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.20 million, with estimates ranging from $39.02 million to $69.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 38.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,126,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 310,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 53.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

