9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

IJR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

