$95.46 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to announce $95.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.90 million. FB Financial reported sales of $90.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $437.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.27 million to $473.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $503.18 million, with estimates ranging from $490.52 million to $515.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

FB Financial stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $712.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other news, Director William F. Carpenter III bought 4,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.42 per share, with a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at $290,540,665.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925 over the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FB Financial by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

