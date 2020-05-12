$97.22 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $97.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.83 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Denny’s reported sales of $151.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $338.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $456.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $418.60 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $454.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 23.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Denny’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 624.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

