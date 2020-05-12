Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.50 ($23.84).

ETR ARL traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €14.64 ($17.02). The company had a trading volume of 314,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a fifty-two week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.08. The firm has a market cap of $875.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

