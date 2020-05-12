ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.37% of ABIOMED worth $547,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after buying an additional 78,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.40.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.