ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ABIOMED worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in ABIOMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ABIOMED by 22.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 66.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.40.

Shares of ABMD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.44. 47,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

