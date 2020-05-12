Absolute One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,045.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $12,891.90 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00816678 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027948 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00265263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00149021 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

