Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

OTCMKTS ALSWF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

