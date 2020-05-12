ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

ACAD opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.82.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,272.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343 over the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.