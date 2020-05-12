Accel Entertainment’s (ACEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

