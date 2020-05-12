Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $118.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

XLRN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.