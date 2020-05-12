Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

TSE:ACD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of $48.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45. Accord Financial has a 1 year low of C$3.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.15.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.30 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.