Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Accuray by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARAY stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

