AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Given Buy Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 425.52% from the company’s current price.

ACRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,340. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.84. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,718,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 336,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,465.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 67,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 41,792 shares during the period. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

