Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 182.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 958,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.79. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

