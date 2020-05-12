Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,860. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

