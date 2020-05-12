Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0714 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,917.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.02140797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.02637178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00475399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00687671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00068918 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00476966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

