Adelphoi Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $223,355.52 and $314.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.02098972 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00179146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

