Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.82.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

