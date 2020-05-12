Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

AVK stock remained flat at $$12.29 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,527. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

