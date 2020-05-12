Aencoin Market Capitalization Hits $8.20 Million (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Aencoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $19,356.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aencoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03667256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

About Aencoin

Aencoin is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,390,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin.

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

