AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.