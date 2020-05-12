Aeron Reaches One Day Volume of $1.80 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02146754 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00181212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bit-Z, IDAX, Mercatox, Binance, Kuna, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

