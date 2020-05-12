Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $12.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,200 shares of company stock worth $2,839,234. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.