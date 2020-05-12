Agrocoin (AGRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded up 163.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Agrocoin has traded up 170.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

AGRO is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

