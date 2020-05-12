AidCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $337.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bittrex. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $452,549.76 and approximately $337.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

