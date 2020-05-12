Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of ALRN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 23,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,908. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

