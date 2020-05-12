Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIMT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle purchased 937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,077,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 282,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,075 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 270,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.