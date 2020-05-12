AirSwap Price Down 9.1% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Huobi, Kyber Network and Binance. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $55,620.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.02098972 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00179146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000166 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, Radar Relay, AirSwap and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

