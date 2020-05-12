Aladdin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,885.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.02149091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.02626652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00477451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00693901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069441 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,173,226,541 tokens. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. Aladdin's official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, TOPBTC and BITKER. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

