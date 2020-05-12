Alamo Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.83. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

