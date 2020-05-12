Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 37,200 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 37,200 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total transaction of C$446,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,335,972.22.

AGI stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.05. 1,533,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.02. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

