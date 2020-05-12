Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$120,200.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Peter Macphail sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.02, for a total transaction of C$120,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,516,731.68.

Peter Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, May 6th, Peter Macphail sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total transaction of C$117,400.00.

AGI traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.21. 1,008,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,904. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.02.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.