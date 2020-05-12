Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,020,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,386,000 after buying an additional 496,670 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,608. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

