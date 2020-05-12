Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $59.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.74.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 184,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 92,650 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 225,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

