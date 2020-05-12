Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

